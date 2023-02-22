Home

Young Professional Scheme: UK Announces 2,400 Visas For Indians; Ballot Dates, Eligibility Details Here

Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age are eligible to enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criteria. Applicants must also have bachelor’s degree level or above and have £2,530 (approximately Rs. 2.6 lakhs) in savings.

Young Professionals visa scheme: The UK government has invited 2,400 visa applications for Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme. The ballots for the Young Professional visa will open on February 28, according to the British High Commission in India. Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age can enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criterion.

The best parts about the scheme is that the ballot is free to enter and you don’t need a sponsor or a job offer to apply for the visa. You can enter the UK at any time while your visa is valid, and leave and come back at any time during your stay.

“If you’re successful in the ballot you’ll need to apply for your visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. This is usually 30 days after you get the invitation. You must travel to the UK within six months of applying for your visa,” an update shared on the government website said.

UK-India Young Professional Scheme Eligibility

To be eligible for the visa, you must: be an Indian national or citizen between 18 and 30 years old. Be at least 18 years old on the date you plan to travel to the UK Have a qualification at bachelor’s degree level or above (Regulated Qualifications Framework level 6, 7 or 8) Have £2,530 (approximately Rs. 2.6 lakhs) in savings to support yourself in the UK Not have any children under the age of 18 who live with you or who you’re financially responsible for

When will India Young Professionals Scheme ballot open?

The ballots will open at 2:30 pm (IST0 on February 28 and close at 2:29 pm (IST) on March 2.

Costs involved in Young Professional Scheme

Those looking to obtain this visa must pay the application fee of £259 (approx Rs. 26,000) and a healthcare surcharge of £940 (approx Rs. 94,000). They will also have to prove they have £2,530 in personal savings.

“You will need to have had the money available for at least 28 days in a row. Day 28 must be within 31 days of applying for this visa. You’ll need to show proof of this when you apply,” the British government explained.

How to apply for UK-India Young Professional Scheme

If you’re eligible, enter the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot.

If you’re successful in the ballot, you’ll receive an invitation to apply for the visa.

Prepare the documents that you need to apply.

Apply for an India Young Professionals Scheme visa.

Documents Needed To Apply For UK-India Young Professional Scheme

Valid passport or other document that shows your identity and nationality

Evidence that you have at least £2,530 in your bank account, for example bank statements

Evidence of your qualifications

Your tuberculosis (TB) test results if you’re living in India or another listed country

A police report or clearance certificate from India

You’ll need a blank page in your passport for your visa.

Young Professional Visa Scheme Validity

The Young Professionals Visa will allow Indians to live and work in the UK for up to 24 months. They can exit and enter the visa at any time while their visa is valid.

(With agencies input)

