Your favourite Paytm App Will Keep Working Beyond Feb 29th, Assures Founder Vijay Shekhar After RBI Curbs

This announcement comes after the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags after February 29, 2024.

Digital payments and services app Paytm has reassured its users that it will continue to function as usual even after February 29. In a statement, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma stated that the company is committed to serving the nation in full compliance. He said, ‘To every Paytmer, Your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond 29 February as usual.”

“I with every Paytm team member salute you for your relentless support. For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serve our nation in full compliance. India will keep winning global accolades in payment innovation and inclusion in financial services – with PaytmKaro as the biggest champion of it,” Sharma said.

“Your favourite #Paytm app is working & will keep working beyond 29th Feb, 2024 as well,” tweets our Founder and CEO @vijayshekhar. Read here! #PaytmKaro pic.twitter.com/CDcTyVuQGg — Paytm (@Paytm) February 2, 2024

Paytm, owned by One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), has a 49% stake in PPBL. However, it classifies PPBL as an associate of the company rather than a subsidiary. This distinction allows Paytm to ensure that its services remain unaffected by the RBI’s decision.

“The Paytm Payment Gateway business (online merchants) will continue to offer payment solutions to its existing merchants. Other financial services such as loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking, are also not in any way related to Paytm’s associate bank and are expected to be unaffected by this direction,” the company said.

Paytm said that the RBI order also does not impact user deposits in their savings accounts, wallets, FASTags and NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) accounts, and they can continue to use the existing balances. The Paytm top management during an earning call on Thursday said they are working on a migration plan for PPBL, wallet, FASTag etc users with other banks.

RBI has ordered PPBL to settle all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, 2024) by March 15, 2024 and no further transactions would be permitted thereafter.

Sharma during the call had said that RBI order is a “big speed bump” and shared that he could not understand the trigger for the move and he was not aware of the exact nuance that triggered the order.

“On behalf of Paytm I can say it is more of a big speed bump but it is something that we believe that with partnership of other banks and capabilities that we have already developed, we will be able to see through in the next few days or quarters as the case will be,” he had said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.