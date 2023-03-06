Home

‘Your HDFC Account Will Be Closed’: Bank Warns Customers Against Fraudulent Messages

HDFC Bank recently warned customers against falling prey to fraudulent messages about KYC updates or PAN updates.

HDFC customers complained about receiving fake text messages claiming their accounts will be blocked or suspended if they don’t update their Permanent Account Number (PAN).

HDFC Bank Fraudulent Message: Several bank customers of HDFC Bank for the past few days have been receiving messages from random numbers saying that their KYC update with the bank is due and their account will be closed if KYC is not updated. The message says, “KYC update is due for HDFC account! Please update it by clicking https://rb.gy/xaotao0 else your account will be blocked thanks.

“Protect yourself from fraudsters! Always check that messages from HDFC Bank come from the official ID HDFCBK/HDFCBN & links start with hdfcbk.io,” the bank recently said in a tweet.

🚨Fraud Alert🚨 Protect yourself from fraudsters! Always check that messages from HDFC Bank come from the official ID HDFCBK/HDFCBN & links start with https://t.co/2OvsJHFOct.

Do not click on links or respond to unknown numbers requesting PAN/KYC updates or other banking info. — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) February 27, 2023

One such message received by a customer read, “Dear customers HDFC Bank account will be suspended today please click here to link and update your pan no immediately.”

How To Avoid Fraudulent Messages

To avoid such fraudulent messages, the bank customers need to be wary of links that do not appear genuine. You9 should always check the source and whether the link is framed properly.

Always log in to a site by typing the proper URL in the address bar.

Share your user id and password only at the authenticated login page.

Before providing user id and password, you need to ensure that the URL of the login page starts with the text ‘https://’ and is not ‘https:// ‘.The ‘s’ stands for ‘secured’ and indicates that the Web page uses encryption.

Give personal details over the phone/Internet only if you have initiated a call or session and the counterpart has been duly authenticated by you.

Better to check bank, credit and debit card statements to ensure that all transactions are legitimate.

