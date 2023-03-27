Home

Your Savings At Stake? EPFO’s Investments In Adani Group Stare At Losses

After the bloodbath on Adani Group stocks following the publication of Hindenburg Research's report on 24 January 2023, several large investors rethink their exposures to the conglomerate. The EPFO manages old age savings of nearly 27.73 crore formal sector employees.

New Delhi: India’s largest retirement fund — the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) — invests 15 per cent of its corpus into exchange traded funds (ETFs) linked to the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex, as per report in The Hindu published on March 27. Since September 2015, Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) has been part of the Nifty 50, a month after the EPFO first opened up to equity investments by deploying 5 per cent of incremental contributions received from its members into ETFs.

After a recent index review by NSE Indices, APSEZ and Adani Enterprises have been retained in the Nifty 50 for the next six months starting March 30 this year. As per the report in The Hindu, EPFO earmarks up to 85 per cent of its equity investments into ETFs tracking the Nifty 50.

Neelam Shami Rao, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner, did not respond to a questionnaire sent on March 23, asking about the EPFO’s exposure to the Adani group stocks, whether its fund managers had been given any instructions to avoid fresh investments in those stocks to safeguard people’s old age savings, and whether any shift away from investments linked to the Nifty 50 is being mulled, as per the report.

As of March 2022, the EPFO had ₹1.57 lakh crore invested in ETFs. It is estimated to have invested another ₹38,000 crore in them during 2022-23 out of the fresh contributions amounting to an estimated ₹2.54 lakh crore remitted into EPF members’ accounts, the report added.

The issue is likely to turn up in the two-day board meeting of EPFO, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, that begins on Monday. During the meeting, the EPFO’s investment income for this year and the interest rate to be paid to members are expected to be discussed at the board of trustees meeting.

Last year, the EPF rate was lowered to a 45-year low of 8.1 per cent.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the embattled conglomerate, became a part of Nifty 50 in September 2022.

EPFO’s exposure to Adani Enterprises is far lower than its accumulated exposure to APSEZ shares over the years. EPFO had raised its equity exposure to 10 per cent of fresh inflows in September 2016 and further enhanced it to 15 per cent in May 2017, as per the report.

The annual EPF rate paid to members could face repercussions as EPFO’s Adani investments are likely to generate lower returns on investment.

Adani Enterprises shares were down over 49 per cent (as of 24 March 2023) from the price levels at which it was including in the Nifty50 Index, and was 58.5 per cent below its 52-week high level of ₹4,190, reached in December 2022. The APSEZ stock is down almost 19 per cent since the beginning of 2022-23 and over 35 [er cent below its 52-week high of ₹987.8, recorded in September 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.