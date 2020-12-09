New Delhi: Your take-home salary may reduce from next financial year as companies are gearing to restructure pay packages in line with the government’s plan to churn a new wage rule. As per the new rules, set to be effective from April 2021, the allowance component of the total CTC (Cost to Company) will not exceed 50 per cent. This means that companies will have to allocate 50 per cent to the basic salary. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Soon to Grant Gratuity, Commuted Pension Benefits to Retired Teachers of Bhopal Kendriya Vidyalaya

The draft rules, under Code on Wages 2019, mention that there will be a consequent rise in gratuity and provident fund (PF) contributions of the employee. However, this would result in a proportional reduction in the employee’s take-home salary. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Modification in Gratuity Bill Spells Windfall For Central Govt Employees

Further, an increase in the retirement contributions would also translate into a lower in-hand salary, even though, in the long run, the retirement corpus is increased. Also Read - Gratuity Tenure Likely to be Reduced From Five to Three Years: Sources

At present, most private companies have a higher allowance component rather than the basic salary. As a result, the new wage rules will affect private employees the most.

Not to be disheartened, experts have said that although the take-home salary may reduce, the new rules will provide better social security and retirement benefits for the employee.