‘Z’ appoints Sudeep Nagpurkar as Chief Sales Officer for Social Platforms, Creator Economy & Partnerships

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has appointed Sudeep Nagpurkar as the Chief Sales Officer for Social Platforms, Creator Economy & Partnerships. Sudeep will work closely with platforms, creators, brands and advertisers to develop innovative monetisation solutions and unlock new revenue opportunities for the Company.

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Sudeep Nagpurkar has been appointed as the as Chief Sales Officer at 'Z'. Image Credit: LinkedIn/Sudeep Nagpurkar

In a move to further strengthen the digital monetization engine and propel the growth momentum, leading Content and Technology powerhouse, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has announced the appointment of Sudeep Nagpurkar as Chief Sales Officer – Social Platforms, Creator Economy & Partnerships. In this role, Sudeep will be based out of Noida and will report into Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue, ‘Z’.

As the Attention Economy continues to reshape consumer behaviour, brands are increasingly seeking integrated ecosystems that enable meaningful engagement across content, creators, communities and commerce. Recognising this shift, ‘Z’ is focused on building a robust digital ecosystem that leverages its content strengths, technology capabilities and strategic partnerships to unlock new monetisation opportunities across social platforms, creator networks and emerging digital touchpoints. Sudeep will leverage his deep industry knowledge and experience to enhance the digital asset monetisation capabilities with a strong focus on strategic partnerships.

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Sudeep will work closely with platforms, creators, brands and advertisers to develop innovative monetisation solutions and unlock new revenue opportunities for the Company. He will also play a key role in driving strategic collaborations that further strengthen the Company’s presence across the rapidly expanding creator economy ecosystem.

Speaking about the appointment, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “In a rapidly evolving landscape, the convergence of content, technology and commerce is unlocking newer avenues for audience engagement and monetisation. Our focus is to build a future-ready revenue ecosystem with robust capabilities to capitalise on the opportunities emerging from the expanding creator economy and social platforms.”

He further said, “I am glad to welcome Sudeep, as we accelerate the momentum on our digital journey. His experience in developing strategic partnerships and driving monetization strategies will further strengthen our capabilities across the digital landscape.”

Sudeep Nagpurkar, Chief Sales Officer – Social Platforms, Creator Economy & Partnerships, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., added, “The creator economy and social platforms are redefining how audiences discover, consume and engage with content. This presents a significant opportunity for brands to connect with consumers through more authentic, contextual and outcome-driven experiences. I am excited to join ‘Z’ at a pivotal phase in its digital growth journey and look forward to collaborating with creators, platforms, advertisers and partners to build innovative monetisation models, unlock new revenue streams and create a future-ready ecosystem that delivers long-term value for all stakeholders.”

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Sudeep has over 16 years of experience across multiple sectors like Consumer Technology, B2B SaaS, Retail and FMCG. Over the course of his career, Sudeep has worked across regions in India & enabled businesses to export from India to the world. Previously, he was associated with Google India, where he served as the Head of Industry, FMCG, enabling marketing transformation for large consumer conglomerates. He has also been associated with National Instruments (Emerson), building deep foundational expertise in consultative sales and business development.

The appointment of Sudeep is a part of the Company’s strategic efforts to build a diversified and future-ready monetisation ecosystem, leveraging the growing influence of social platforms and creator networks to develop long-term strategic partnerships and enhance value creation across the business.