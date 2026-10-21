‘Z’ powers next phase of growth with strong slate of non-fiction offerings across languages

The Company’s approach in non-fiction builds upon the strong momentum generated by its success in fiction, centered around culturally rooted storytelling, compelling characters and differentiated narratives across languages.

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In line with its sharpened content strategy aimed at offering differentiated, family oriented entertainment experiences, leading Content & Technology powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’), is further enhancing its non-fiction programming across languages, with a slate of flagship franchises and innovative formats. Anchored in its rich legacy of creating some of India’s most celebrated and beloved non-fiction properties, the Company is enhancing the diversity and depth of its offerings to further enrich the entertainment experience for consumers.

Non-fiction has remained a key pillar of the Company’s content ecosystem, with a strong portfolio that has consistently resonated with consumers across markets to create meaningful engagement opportunities. Across its linear entertainment channels and digital platform, the Company has offered a diverse slate of formats, including properties such as ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ and ‘Dance India Dance’ amongst others, which have successfully travelled across languages.

In line with its approach to conceptualize formats with a distinct Indian flavour, the Company has recently launched its most enduring non-fiction property – ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ across 5 languages namely, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam, promising to be the Nation’s very own music destination. The Company also continues to lead the non-fiction space in Bangla and Marathi language markets with its popular reality shows ‘Dadagiri’ and ‘Home Minister’, respectively.

Building on this foundation, the Company is further enhancing the breadth of its non-fiction slate with a compelling mix of established marquee properties and innovative formats designed for the evolving consumer palette. With audience engagement evolving into active participation, the Company is gearing up to launch its iconic franchises that remain deeply embedded in our Nation’s collective entertainment consciousness. The Company will also launch a slate of offerings in the cookery and celebrity-based talk show genres, drawing on their strong appeal across consumer cohorts and social platforms.

In the celebrity talk show genre, consumers are set to be regaled with the iconic ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0’ hosted by R. Madhavan. The show will feature renowned personalities from various walks of life. Other offerings in this genre include ‘The Mega Multiplex’ in Telugu and ‘Legends’ in Tamil language.

In the cookery genre, viewers can enjoy ‘Varewa’ in Telugu, ‘Samaiyal Express’ in Tamil, ‘Kitchen Kalakar’ in Marathi and ‘Oogarane Dabbi’ in Kannada.

Expanding its offerings across the game-show format, ‘Z’ will also offer ‘Lakhpati Didiya’ on Zee Anmol and ‘Jodi No. 1’ on Zee Keralam. In the comedy genre, shows like ‘Mirakkel’ on Zee Bangla and the new season of ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’ on Zee Marathi will continue to spread joy across households.

Speaking about the non-fiction content strategy, Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Fiction has made ‘Z’ a habit in Indian homes. Non-fiction makes us unmissable.

Some of India’s most loved non-fiction was born on ‘Z’, and our language markets have kept inventing homegrown formats that audiences have made their own for decades. Today, we are taking that legacy into a new chapter. The way India watches has changed: families still gather around the big screen, while the conversation lives on in their phones.

We are building our own IPs for every screen, mounted with ambition, rooted in emotion and designed for audiences to participate, not just watch. We are bringing back much-loved homegrown franchises reimagined for today’s audiences and taking formats born in our language markets across the country. Our strategy is omni, built for television and Zee 5 together, with Zee 5 windows that give digital audiences more to explore. Our aim is to create the moments India talks about, and the franchises it returns to every year.”

The Company’s approach in non-fiction builds upon the strong momentum generated by its success in fiction, centered around culturally rooted storytelling, compelling characters and differentiated narratives across languages. While fiction remains a key driver of daily audience engagement, non-fiction will offer a unique ability to foster community participation and build enduring intellectual properties.

For over three decades, the Company has shaped India’s entertainment landscape through culturally resonant fiction programming and innovative non-fiction formats spanning music, comedy, game shows, talent hunts and many more.

These formats have not only transcended from the screens to become cultural phenomenas, but they have also played a pivotal role in uniting people across the globe. The Company’s sharpened content approach across fiction and non-fiction further enables it to define the next era of entertainment from India to the world.