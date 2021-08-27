New Delhi: ZeeBusiness.in, the leading business website of Zee Digital announces successful culmination of the MSME National Summit and Awards 2021 dedicated to the phenomenal contributions made in the field of MSME, one of the most important sectors for the Indian economy contributing immensely to the country’s socio-economic development. Conceptualized and executed by India’s most reputed digital media group, Zee Digital, the awards felicitated industry leaders and change makers on August 27,2021. The program was moderated by Saurabh Manchanda, SME Editor, Zee Business.Also Read - #ShiftNEETUG Trends On Twitter As Students Raise Concern On Clash Of Dates With Various Other Exams

The MSME NATIONAL SUMMIT and AWARDS 2021 presenting partner is Amazon.in, Co-powered by Pharmeasy and Intel, Crypto Exchange partner is BitBns, Domain partner is Godaddy, Laptop partner is Dell, Logistics partner is DHL, and Special partner is Teamology.

The action packed grand virtual conclave and awards ceremony was graced by the presence of well renowned leaders from the sector such as keynote speaker, Alka Nangia Arora , Joint Secretary SME, Ministry of MSME, Government of India and webinar guests namely Dr H P Kumar , Director, External Affairs, Power2SME, Former CMD , NSIC ; K Rama Devi, President, Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) ; Abhisyant Anasapurapu, Head – Marketing, Multi-Verse Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Shri Suryakant Sawant , GM of Bank of Maharashtra discussing 'The road ahead for the MSME's' along with a firechat by M Dahake , CEO Bitbns.

With activities spanned through the month, the users witnessed series of seven webinars focusing important clusters (sectors) across India and their challenges to combat Covid crisis. During these informative conversations, they also touched upon how the second wave of Corona has thrust them on the back foot, yet they are trying hard to take the bull by its horn.

The first webinar was on ‘Auto Components : Challenges & Opportunities for SMEs’ by Deepak Jain, President ACMA & CMD, Lumax Industries; Sunjay Kapur, Chairman , SonaComstar ; Shradha Suri Marwah, Chairperson & MD , Subros. The second webinar saw speakers P.R. Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman – LSSC & Former Chairman-CLE; Puran Dawar, Chairman , Dawar Group and Rochita Dey , Director , Sreeleathers discussing ‘Business Continuity for SMEs in Leather & Footwear Industry’. The third webinar was on ‘Indian Handicrafts : The Growth Journey’ capturing insights of Rakesh Kumar, DG, EPCH; N K Chaudhary, CMD , Jaipur Rugs and Vipul Gupta, Director , Designco. The fourth webinar touched upon ‘Indian Textiles : The Growth Strategies’ by Dr. A Sakthivel, President , FIEO and Chairman, AEPC; V. Elangovan , Managing Director, SNQS International Group and Ajit Lakra, President, Ludhiana Knitters Association and Head , Textile Division , FICO. The fifth webinar by Piruz Khambatta, Chairman, Rasna Private Limited and Chairman , CII Task Force on Ease of Doing Business ; Azhar Tambuwala, Executive Member, Food & Beverages Committee, TPCI & Director, Sahyadri Farms and Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte India laid emphasis on ‘Food Processing Industry : Trends , Opportunities & Digital Transformation’. Guests of webinar six Sh. Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana, Minister for Industries & Commerce 1 shared his knowledge on ‘The Road Ahead for MSMEs in Haryana’ and the seventh one was on ‘Helping MSMEs to Survive & Thrive in Telangana ‘ by Gaurav M Dahake , CEO Bitbns.

Shridhar Mishra, SVP & Head of Digital Monetization, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said “In India, MSMEs contribute nearly 30% of the country’s GDP, and approximately 49% of the country’s exports. They are the backbone of the country and efforts made by the contributors should definitely be acknowledged. With this objective in mind, we created the platform of MSME National Summit and Awards 2021. I would personally like to congratulate each of the winners for their contributions and wholeheartedly extend warm regards to the esteemed guests.”

The virtual event was hosted on 27th August 2021 at ZeeBusiness.in along with its social media platforms. It’ll be telecasted on Zee Business channel on 29th August 2021. The recorded version of the awards can still be accessed through the microsite and You Tube channels of ZeeBusiness.in.

Awards winner list:

1. Outstanding Entrepreneur in Auto Components Industry

Mr. SUNIL ARORA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ABILITIES INDIA PISTONS & RINGS LTD

2. Outstanding Entrepreneur in Leather and Footwear Industry

Mr. PURAN DAWAR, CHAIRMAN, DAWAR GROUP

3. Outstanding Entrepreneur in Handicrafts Industry

Mr. MANISH MEHTA , Managing Director, FORTUNE EXPORTS

4. Outstanding Entrepreneur in Textile Industry

Mr. N. THIRUKKUMARAN, CEO, ESSTEE EXPORTS

5. Outstanding Entrepreneur in Food Processing Industry

Mr. ROHIT SAREEN, DIRECTOR (SALES), SAREEN IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED

6. Outstanding Entrepreneur , Haryana

Mr. RAJIV CHAWLA, CHAIRMAN, IAMSMEOF INDIA

7. Outstanding Entrepreneur , Telangana

Mr Venkat Jasti, Chairman & CEO, Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

8. Outstanding Laptop Brand in Business Segment ,

Acer

9. Outstanding Banking Partner for MSME

Bank of Maharashtra