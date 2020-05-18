New Delhi: Growing by leaps and bounds, Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee Group, continued with its phenomenal growth streak into 2020 as it crossed the 150 million users on ComScore in March 2020. According to the latest rankings, there has been a growth of 134% during this financial year, which is the highest among the top Media groups in the country. Also Read - Zee Digital Witnesses Remarkable Growth, Ranks 3rd on ComScore In January 2020 In News & Information Category

Zee Digital, stood out among its top competitors, which are Times Internet Group, Network 18 Group, India Today Group and HT Media Group. While the Times Group, Network 18, India Today Group registered a growth of 48 %, 20 %, 56 %, respectively, Zee Digital had a growth of 134%, the highest among them.

The remarkable growth of the group is mainly driven by its top websites like Zee Business, India.com, and Zee News, each of which have grown by 160%, 113%, and 75%, respectively. Moreover, the Group’s entertainment website, BollywoodLife.com and tech website, BGR.in also grew by over 100 percent.

Expressing satisfaction over the development, Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group attributed this growth to data driven approach in the newsrooms. He further stated, that the extensive use of AI and ML will help us achieve the next 100 million users.

Back in March, Zee Digital moved to 3rd place in the News and Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India, and also ranked 4th for overall Unique Users (Desktop & Mobile) in the same category crossing 125 Million unique users as per the January 2020 ComScore report.

About Zee Digital

Zee Digital comprises of the Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group. The Digital Publishing business includes websites/apps for 20 brands across 12 languages in various genres like News, Entertainment, Technology, Cricket, Health & Lifestyle and consists of flagship brands like ZeeNews.com, WIONews.com, DNAIndia.com, ZeeBusiness.in, India.com, Bollywoodlife.com, BGR.in, TheHealthsite.com, CricketCountry.com etc.