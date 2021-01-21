New Delhi: Scaling heights and breaking new records every day, Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee Group, has consolidated its position among India’s top ten multi-platform digital properties. According to a recent report released by global media measurement and analytics firm ComScore, Zee Digital clocked around 164 million unique visitors at 40.5% reach, and cemented its place at the 9th position, as of November 2020. Also Read - Zee Digital Bags 5 Gold Awards at The India Content Leadership Awards 2020

Headed by Sundar Pichai, Google continues to top the chart with a whopping reach of 98.3% while Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook follows closely at 94.2% reach. Times Internet Limited, led by Vice Chairman Satyan Gajwani and steered by CEO Gautam Sinha, stands at number three with more than 324 million unique visitors and 80% reach.

In the Top 10 Multi-Platform Properties (Desktop and Mobile) list, Jeff Bezos’s Amazon and Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s Flipkart are at number four and five positions with 304 million and 231 million unique visitors respectively.

Caller-identification app and online payment platforms have also found their way into the rankings. Helmed by Alan Mamedi, Truecaller is placed at the sixth spot with a reach of 47.7 percent while Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm is at the 7th spot with a 43.5% reach. With a reach of 42.6%, Avinash Kaul-led Network 18 is at the 8th spot.

With Rohit Chadda as the CEO, Zee Group’s Digital Publishing showed tremendous growth adding millions of new users every month. Zee Digital is ranked at the 9th spot while Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Digital Services is at the 10th position with a reach of 40.5% each.

With a phenomenal growth registered in the year 2020, Zee Digital has also become India’s highest growing digital media group. The biggest driver of this achievement has been an increased emphasis on realigning the content strategy making the content more relevant and useful to the users, in addition to engrossing content across genres and languages. CEO Rohit Chadda has attributed this sharp growth to data and technology-driven approach to content and has vowed to continue the company’s leadership in the Indian Digital landscape.

Top 10 Multi-Platform Properties on Digital

1. Google Sites – 98.3% reach

2. Facebook -94.2 % reach

3. Times Internet Limited- 80 % reach

4. Amazon Sites- 75.1 % reach

5. Flipkart Sites-57.1 % reach

6. TrueCaller.Com- 47.7 % reach

7. Paytm.Com- 43.5% reach

8. Network 18- 42.6 % reach

9. Zee Digital- 40.5 % reach

10. Reliance Jio Digital Services- 40.5 % reach