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Zee Media begins FY27 on strong note as CEO Raktim Das unveils digital-first strategy

Zee Media begins FY27 on a strong note as CEO Raktim Das outlines the company’s digital-first growth strategy and future priorities.

Written by: India.com News Desk
Published: August 18, 2026, 6:12 PM IST
Zee Media begins FY27 on strong note as CEO Raktim Das unveils digital-first strategy

New Delhi: In a significant business development, Zee Media Corporation kicked off the financial year 2026-27 on a resilient note, reporting a 20% quarter-on-quarter revenue surge to Rs 191 crore alongside operating expenses of roughly Rs 174.59 crore. The company staged an impressive financial recovery with its operating profit (EBITDA) was reaching Rs 16.26 crore, achieving margins near 8.5% compared to a previous loss of Rs 11 crore, while overall net losses narrowed significantly from Rs 26 crore down to Rs 12 crore.

In an exclusive interaction detailing these quarterly results with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Zee Media Corporation Ltd CEO Raktim Das outlined the network’s growth trajectory and digital expansion plans. Addressing the broader media landscape’s migration from traditional television to mobile, social and digital formats, Das highlighted that Zee Media’s strategy for FY27 focuses heavily on captivating younger demographics and delivering digital-first content across multi-screen platforms.

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Strong financial start for Zee Media Corporation Ltd FY27

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 190.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 4.7 percent from Rs 182.36 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue increased by around 21 per cent, according to the management.

Operating expenditure stood at Rs 174.59 crore, resulting in an EBITDA of Rs 16.26 crore. The company had reported an operating loss of Rs 11 crore in the previous quarter. Its net loss also narrowed to Rs 12 crore from Rs 26 crore.

“We have to stay connected with auditions across different touchpoints. Digital and broadcast are not separate businesses; it’s an integrated business approach. The format of the content varies depending on the platform”, Zee Media CEO Raktim Das said on future strategy for digital business.

Key revenue driver for Zee Media

As Advertising remained the key revenue driver during the quarter. Advertising revenue rose 47.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 179.71 crore from Rs 121.66 crore in Q1 FY26. Subscription revenue increased 9.9 per cent to Rs 11.14 crore from Rs 10.13 crore.

What Zee Media CEO Raktim said on company’s strong financial recovery?

Zee Media CEO Raktim Das highlighted that the company’s strong financial recovery is only the starting point. He attributed the breakthrough beyond traditional advertising to an agile content strategy, strong synergy between TV and digital networks and innovative revenue streams. Moving forward, Das outlined an “omnichannel news brand strategy” designed to connect with audiences across television, mobile devices, and digital screens.

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India.com News Desk

India.com News Desk

The India.com News Desk cover breaking stories from around the world. The desk works 24/7 to bring latest news related to national and international politics, business and education. ... Read More

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