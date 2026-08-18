Zee Media begins FY27 on strong note as CEO Raktim Das unveils digital-first strategy

Zee Media begins FY27 on a strong note as CEO Raktim Das outlines the company’s digital-first growth strategy and future priorities.

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New Delhi: In a significant business development, Zee Media Corporation kicked off the financial year 2026-27 on a resilient note, reporting a 20% quarter-on-quarter revenue surge to Rs 191 crore alongside operating expenses of roughly Rs 174.59 crore. The company staged an impressive financial recovery with its operating profit (EBITDA) was reaching Rs 16.26 crore, achieving margins near 8.5% compared to a previous loss of Rs 11 crore, while overall net losses narrowed significantly from Rs 26 crore down to Rs 12 crore. In an exclusive interaction detailing these quarterly results with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Zee Media Corporation Ltd CEO Raktim Das outlined the network’s growth trajectory and digital expansion plans. Addressing the broader media landscape’s migration from traditional television to mobile, social and digital formats, Das highlighted that Zee Media’s strategy for FY27 focuses heavily on captivating younger demographics and delivering digital-first content across multi-screen platforms. Read more: 8-foot snake rescued from Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat after two spotted in lawn area Strong financial start for Zee Media Corporation Ltd FY27

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 190.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 4.7 percent from Rs 182.36 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue increased by around 21 per cent, according to the management.

Operating expenditure stood at Rs 174.59 crore, resulting in an EBITDA of Rs 16.26 crore. The company had reported an operating loss of Rs 11 crore in the previous quarter. Its net loss also narrowed to Rs 12 crore from Rs 26 crore. “We have to stay connected with auditions across different touchpoints. Digital and broadcast are not separate businesses; it’s an integrated business approach. The format of the content varies depending on the platform”, Zee Media CEO Raktim Das said on future strategy for digital business.

Key revenue driver for Zee Media