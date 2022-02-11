“In the greater interest of the public and the minority stakeholders, we would like to reiterate and clarify that no such agreement is there between Gautam Adani and Dr. Subhash Chandra,” said Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson for the company. Also Read - Zee Media Set to Expand Its Regional Leg With 4 New Digital Channels

He added, “these speculations are leading to some unwarranted stock trading, and we sense a mal-intent behind this.” Also Read - Fake News Busted: No Deal Between Zee Media And Adani Group, Tweet Circulating About Pact Baseless

Zee Media has demanded that there should be a probe by SEBI into the matter and the culprits be penalised thereupon. The company has further highlighted that the promoter group has in fact its stake in the company recently via share warrant.

A couple of days ago, a fake report being propelled by a Twitter user by the name of Anurag Chaturvedi said that there was an agreement between Zee Media and Adani Enterprises and that Adani Group has bought a stake in Zee Media in an all-cash deal. The claim was out-rightly rejected by Zee Media company management.