ZEE Rajasthan has continuously topped the charts in Rajasthan News Genre for over a year now and has remained the No. 1 choice of viewers due to its in-depth investigative journalism, best coverage within and beyond the state, best-on-ground reporting and their social responsibility approach where it brings forward the issue of common people to the state authority, post which necessary actions are taken.

However, there is always scope for improvement and ZEE Rajasthan decided to refresh its channel's look and bring vigor to its content along with some exemplary new shows.

ZEE Rajasthan is being relaunched to make the channel visually pleasing with new and vibrant colors, keeping a fresh and energetic approach of delivering news, and new shows in the schedule to cover all new dimensions. The new shows include Mera Desh, Mera Pradesh a 12 PM bulletin where the equal focus will be given to both regional and national news, Khabar Rajasthan which is a 9 AM show & will contain all the important news from the state, 2 Ka Dum a 2 PM afternoon show which will be completely focused on national news with regional importance, 8 Ka Attack, an 8 PM Prime Time debate show, and Desh Humara, a 9 PM bulletin where 2 anchors will deliver news of the state, nation, and the world.

CEO & Editor-in-Chief, ZEE Media, Mr. Purushottam Vaishnava said, “In Rajasthan, ZEE Rajasthan streams everywhere from houses to government buildings. It is due to our factual reporting and ability to give unbiased news to the people of the State. This trust has kept us reigning in the No 1 spot for over an year now. Infact, ZEE Rajasthan was recently awarded for Best Prime Time Show at ENBA 2020 as well. We felt that it is time for us to look within ourselves and make certain alterations to keep up with the changing times and go beyond expectations with a pleasing visual presentation and the new shows to keep our viewers updated with the happenings in their nation and around the world.”

Chief Revenue Officer, ZEE Media, Mr. Manoj Jagyasi said, “ZEE Rajasthan being viewers No. 1 choice has the control of one-third of the market share for over a year and at the same time advertisers made us a channel with the maximum number of clients in the market. I would like to thank our advertisers for having faith in us. Through the relaunch of ZEE Rajasthan, we will also bring the opportunity to provide customized solutions to our clients making the platform more robust and innovative for the associating brands.”

ZEE Rajasthan the channel from one of the biggest networks of the nation, ZEE Media will further strengthen its No. 1 position in the market while bringing new offerings to its viewers.