ZEE shareholders repose trust in board, approve reappointment of five Directors at annual meeting

Shareholders expressed strong confidence in the Board’s expertise and oversight to guide the Company and management team.

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ZEE shareholders repose trust in board, approve reappointment of five Directors at annual meeting

Mumbai: Leading Technology Company that offers world-class content across platforms, has secured the approval of its shareholders to re-appoint 5 Board of Directors, at the Company’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) conducted today evening. The strong support garnered from the shareholders, reaffirms their confidence in the Board’s capabilities to further strengthen the Company’s governance standards, strategically guide the management team for the future and generate higher value for all stakeholders.

The shareholders approved the re-appointment of Deepu Bansal, Uttam Prakash Agarwal, P.V. Ramana Murthy and Shishir Babubhai Desai as Independent Directors, and Saurav Adhikari as Non-Executive Director with requisite majority. The members of the Board collectively harbor deep expertise and knowledge across finance, technology, organizational development, risk management, governance, operations, strategy and business transformation, that will enable the Company to further enhance its competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

Over the last financial year, the Board has taken significant efforts in line with the Company’s growth aspirations to build robust internal processes that enhance governance frameworks, refine oversight mechanisms, drive greater accountability and provide strategic guidance to the management team that enabled it to garner a higher share in the Attention Economy.

Highlights

Shareholders express strong confidence in the Board’s expertise and oversight to guide the Company and management team.

Approve the re-appointment of Ms. Deepu Bansal, Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal, P.V Ramana Murthy and Mr. Shishir Babubhai Desai as Independent Directors and Saurav Adhikari as Non-Executive Director on the Board.

The experienced and well-rounded Board coupled with a strong management team, strategically position the Company to generate higher growth and enduring value.

Leveraging the rich and diverse experience of each member, the Board has played a pivotal role in enabling the Company to capitalize on value-accretive opportunities. Through regular engagement with the management team, the Board has also identified the need to enhance the Company’s financial foundation and guide the strategic capital allocation steps to ensure prudent oversight.

The re-appointment of the Board members preserves the continuity of experience and institutional knowledge, while reinforcing the Board’s commitment to create long-term value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on the trust reposed by the shareholders in the Board, R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “On behalf of my fellow Board members, I would like to express immense gratitude to all the esteemed shareholders for reposing continued trust and confidence in our efforts to strengthen the Company’s foundation for the future. Each of the Board members brings in vast experience across domains, enabling us to consistently deliver holistic guidance to the management team and develop effective governance mechanisms across all aspects.

The re-appointment of the Directors will further strengthen our collective ability to offer strategic oversight as we work alongside the management team in accelerating the Company’s ambitions and enhancing value for all stakeholders.”

At the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting held in July 2026, the shareholders had approved the infusion of additional growth capital, enabling the Company to capitalize on emerging opportunities and build a robust foundation for the future.

The consistent support received from the shareholders, ensures that the Board and management team remain firmly committed to strengthen the Company’s future growth trajectory and drive higher value generation for all stakeholders.