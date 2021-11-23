New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka on Tuesday said the company’s merger with the Sony Pictures Networks India is in the final stages of stitching up. He further added that the consolidation is going to benefit the industry overall.Also Read - Will Withstand Any Pressure To Preserve Zee's Value: Punit Goenka As He Tears Into Invesco's Contradictory Statements

Speaking at APOS India Summit, Goenka said that the two companies will come together to form the largest entertainment media entity in the country and asserted that the combined revenue of the merged entity would reach close to USD 2 billion.

He added that the capital that Sony is going to infuse in the merged entity ($1.575 billion) will give the opportunity to invest in premium content, including sports. He asserted that the merged entity will be able to generate great value for stakeholders.

Saying that the merged entity will focus on sports, Goenka said the company just finished non-compete on sports with Sony and it’s coming full circle.

Goenka further emphasised that the company would pay special attention to the digital landscape and added that the digital landscape has opened up new opportunities for monetization which did not exist five years ago.

Goenka, however, added that the decision for bidding for any rights will be taken by the board of the merged company, and not by him alone.

During the event, he said before the COVID pandemic, no one thought 40-50 million people would pay for the content, but they are now willing to pay. He stressed that the number will exponentially grow and the Indian SVOD market will also grow to 200 million in the next five years.