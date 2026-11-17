Zee TV attracts over 180 advertisers every month, Google and ChatGPT leverage TV for wider reach

'Z' demonstrates the POWER OF TV, enabling leading global & Indian brands to build scale and connect with billions of consumers.

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Leading global brands like Google and ChatGPT, amongst others, leverage Television as a

platform to drive higher affinity with consumers across the Nation

platform to drive higher affinity with consumers across the Nation Company’s flagship Hindi GEC Zee TV displays strong consumer affinity to reinforce its

position as a preferred destination for brands seeking scale and impact

position as a preferred destination for brands seeking scale and impact Over 180 advertisers partner with Zee TV every month to strengthen brand visibility

and connect with billions of consumers

and connect with billions of consumers Compelling content properties and sustained viewership momentum continue to drive

advertiser confidence on TV

Underscoring the enduring power of Television as an unmatched medium to build brands at scale, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) continues to be the preferred platform for brands with its flagship Hindi GEC, Zee TV attracting over 180 advertisers across categories, every month. The channel’s market-leading entertainment content, coupled with robust primetime performance and trusted household presence provide an unmatched destination for advertisers across categories to garner meaningful value. As the No. 1 urban primetime channel – Zee TV dominates all key time slots individually and collectively in the 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm time band. The top three shows in the pay Hindi GEC genre are also led by Zee TV with its popular fiction offerings including ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan’ and ‘Vasudha’. The robust performance reflects the channel’s strong consumer connect and leadership position, making it a preferred destination for mainstream advertisers and digitalfirst brands seeking to enhance visibility and achieve scale. With linear television continuing to reach nearly 900 million viewers across India, brands are increasingly seeking trusted platforms that can deliver scale and meaningful consumer engagement. Reaching over 850 million of these viewers across the Nation, the linear portfolio of ‘Z’ led by Zee TV is enabling advertisers to build deeper connections with audiences across key markets through compelling, family-oriented entertainment.

The Company’s fiction portfolio has also enabled technology-led brands to demonstrate their relevance in consumers’ everyday lives. Google leveraged Zee TV’s content ecosystem through contextual integrations that showcased how its AI-powered solutions can simplify everyday tasks, from discovering recipes and planning family occasions to accessing information and making informed decisions. These integrations demonstrated the ability of entertainment narratives to make emerging technologies more accessible and relevant to consumers.

Read more: FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauds Zee TV for promoting football ahead of World Cup 2026 final

Similarly, ChatGPT by OpenAI leveraged the Company’s multi-language fiction portfolio to showcase practical applications of AI in everyday life. Integrated across popular IPs including ‘Vasudha’ and ‘Jagadhatri’ on Zee TV, ‘Annayya’ and ‘Laxmi Nivasa’ on Zee Kannada, ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Jowar Bhata’ on Zee Bangla, ‘Jagadhatri’ and ‘Jayam’ on Zee Telugu, and ‘Veen Doghatala Hi Tutena’ and ‘Kamali’ on Zee Marathi, the campaign demonstrated how AI can assist consumers with everyday decisions, household responsibilities, planning occasions and exploring new ideas. By embedding these use cases within relatable storylines, the integration reinforced ChatGPT’s positioning as a useful AI companion for consumers.

The strength of the Company’s language-led storytelling capabilities was further demonstrated through Citroën’s first-of-its-kind integration across eight fiction IPs spanning multiple language markets and platforms. Bringing alive the proposition ‘Citroën ka comfort hi alag hai’, the campaign seamlessly incorporated the automobile purchase journey within relatable family narratives. In addition, the channel’s sharp focus on expanding its non-fiction line-up with iconic franchises and IPs like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ and others in the offing, further establish Zee TV as the preferred partner for brands to build awareness, drive consideration and establish long-term consumer connections. The Company has witnessed robust advertiser interest for all its language channels across key categories including consumer durables, e-commerce, consumer packaged goods, auto, banking & financial services amongst others.

For instance, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has emerged as an effective platform for brands to engage with audiences through high-impact integrations. Sargam Detergent reinforced its proposition, ‘Naam Ka Nahi, Kaam Ka Detergent’, through the ‘Perfect Gayaki of the Day’ segment, celebrating excellence and consistency. The brand further strengthened its association through the ‘Performer of the Day’ recognition, rewarding winners with exclusive gratifications. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki, as a co-sponsor of the show, leveraged its scale and emotional appeal through contextual integrations, strengthening the brand’s association with aspirations, talent and family entertainment.

By offering advertisers access to highly engaged consumers through culturally relevant storytelling and innovative formats, the linear portfolio of the Company continues to nurture an environment that delivers effective brand outcomes along with compelling entertainment experiences across all languages. From celebrating exceptional talent to addressing everyday consumer needs, leading brands across categories have leveraged the Company’s content ecosystem to build stronger consumer connections.

Robust social & digital engagement

The Company’s leading language entertainment channels across Hindi, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil markets, having delivered market-leading performance in the linear landscape, also continue to witness significant engagement on social and digital platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. As per data from Konnect Insights, the Company’s language channels including Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu and Zee Bangla ranked No. 1 in their respective markets in terms of digital engagement. # In terms of video consumption, data sourced from Tubular revealed that Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla ranked No. 1 in their respective markets, reflecting strong consumer connect for the content offerings. Zee TV generated nearly 2.9 billion video views, while Zee Kannada recorded over 2.3 billion video views.

A Company Spokesperson, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Strong brands are built at the intersection of consumer trust and engagement. At ‘Z’, our content ecosystem enables advertisers to leverage the value of this convergence and participate in moments that matter to billions of viewers every single day. The continued support from over 180 advertisers underscores the effectiveness of our linear portfolio in helping brands build salience. As we continue to strengthen our content offerings and engagement touchpoints, we remain focused on delivering measurable value to our advertisers while enriching the entertainment experience for audiences.”

The strong advertiser interest stems from the Company’s broader strategy of creating enduring consumer engagement across platforms and garnering a higher share of the Attention Economy. Through a balanced portfolio of fiction and nonfiction programming, coupled with a growing multi-platform presence, ‘Z’ continues to strengthen consumer affinity and create greater opportunities for advertisers to engage with consumers across the entertainment ecosystem. The strong performance across linear and digital touchpoints is a firm testament to the Company’s sharpened content strategy, encompassing powerful narratives, relatable characters, culturally rooted stories and engaging reality formats. As it progresses to garner a dominant position in the Attention Economy, ‘Z’ is creating holistic, multi-platform engagement that enables consumers to interact with their favourite content offerings across screens and advertisers to unlock long-term value.

(As per BARC data for Week 24, 15+ Urban HSM)

(#Konnect Insights & Tubular Data for the month of September 2026)