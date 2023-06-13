ZEEL Files Application At SAT After SEBI Order, Company Chairman Issues Official Statement

Home

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has filed an application at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) after the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) order regarding Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group and Puneet Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of group company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).

What Is Securities Appellate Tribunal?

Securities Appellate Tribunal is a statutory and autonomous body created as per provisions of section 15K of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Act, 1992. SAT comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance. It consists of a Presiding Officer and two other members. The Presiding officer of SAT shall be appointed by the Central Government in consultation with the Chief Justice of India or his nominee.

Statement By ZEEL

Earlier today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) had released its official statement in response to the SEBI order. The company’s chairman R Gopalan has said that the board of Zee Entertainment has taken cognizance of SEBI’s interim order. Right now the board is doing a complete review of SEBI’s order, and legal advice is also being taken with regard to the matter, as per the statement.

“The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has noted the interim ex-parte order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with respect to Dr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. Punit Goenka. The Board is currently in the process of reviewing the detailed order, and appropriate legal advice is being sought in order to take the next steps as required”, said Mr. R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

“The Board recognizes the significant contribution made by Dr. Subhash Chandra as the founder of the Company and the growth and value generation centric leadership showcased by Mr. Punit Goenka. The Board is confident that the Company, will continue to achieve the set goals for the future and most above, create value for all stakeholders,” Gopalan added.

