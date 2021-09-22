New Delhi: Hours after the ZEEL Board announced the in-principle approval of the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Enam Group Chairman Vallabh Bhansali said that the entity formed after the merger will be a “super blue-chip company”.Also Read - How ZEEL-Sony Merger Will Become a Profitable Pact For Minority Shareholders

Talking to Zee Business, Vallabh Bhansali also added that the merged entity will find a place in institutional portfolios as there is no other stock like it in the media space and the deal will make it a “must-have” stock. Also Read - Punit Goenka to Remain MD And CEO After ZEEL-Sony Merger

Earlier, the Board of Directors of ZEEL unanimously provided an in-principle approval for the merger between SPNI and ZEEL. The merger is in line with ZEEL’s strategy of achieving higher growth and profitability as a leading Media & Entertainment Company across South Asia. Also Read - Zee News Is The Most Coveted And Trusted Hindi News Channel

Elaborating on the positives of the merger, Bhansali said that the merged entity would have a fine balance of entrepreneurship and professionalisation which would be extremely beneficial for the minority shareholders.

“It is a good merger not just in size, but in complementarity,” Bhansali added.

The investors must now realise that they will be holding shares of a company (merged entity) which will be much bigger, more professional and part of a multi-national company. The merged entity will be a publicly listed Company in India.

Giving further inputs, Bhansali said that Punit Goenka’s continuation as a Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will be a plus for the merged entity.

He went on to say that Goenka is rated very high in the industry, and it is only logical to see Punit Goenka at the helm, considering that the culture in both companies is enterprising.

Calling it the biggest merger in the media space, Bhansali said both companies stand to gain from the ground level.

The Enam Group Chairman further added that the mega-merger will set trends and could lead to many more consolidations in the future as the economy matures and the consumer market develops, such consolidations go up.

It must be noted that Sony’s strength lies in its humour genre, while Zee is a family entertainment channel with many regional channels.

He said that the chance of overlapping is minimum, and benefits are maximum and the deal will also reduce the operating cost.

(Disclaimer: India.com is a sister concern of ZEEL)