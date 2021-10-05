New Delhi: Dr Subhash Chnadra on Tuesday broke his silence on media reports that cast aspersions on the proposed ZEEL-SONY mega-merger and challenged Invesco to come out with the truth and credentials of the six members whom it wants on the board. In a video message issued, Dr Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee TV and Zee Media, also highlighted how the proposed merger plan was in the best interest of all shareholders and dared Invesco to reveal their plan if they had any.Also Read - Best Is Yet To Come, Will Script Newer Successes: Punit Goenka As Zee Completes 29 Years

"No matter who runs ZEEL but the company, to which I've and many of my friends have given their blood and sweat for the past 30 years, should be in the hands of someone under whose leadership the organisation should prosper and shareholders should be benefitted since I don't have any profit or loss associated with this," Dr Subhash Chandra said.

"You want to remove Punit Goenka? Okay, fine but what next? Have you done any deal with someone? The six directors proposed by them – what's their background? Do they have any relation with any particular company that wants to take over?" Dr Subhash Chandra tore into Invesco, highlighting how some parties were only involved in taking down the people who are running it and had no alternative plan.

Here’s Dr. Subhash Chandra’s full statement:

Invesco has not mentioned what is the background or experience of the people they want it the ZEEL Board.

“Hence, Invesco should come out transparently and openly, and let the shareholders decide – whether they want to take the deal of Invesco or want to go with SONY’s deal,” Dr Chandra said.

Post the ZEEL-SONY mega-merger announcement, certain media houses with vested interest and agenda indulged in publishing baseless and hollow reports against ZEEL, and especially against the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZEEL Punit Goenka. The proposed ZEEL-SONY merger is also not going down well with these vested interests.

“I wanted to give an interview to my friends at CNBC and Moneycontrol but they won’t take it neither run it because it seems although he is a friend of mine but has a vested interest in the entire matter; I don’t know whatever it is but I wish God give him good sense and wisdom,” Dr Chandra said highlighting how some channels were deliberately avoiding one side of the story.

What Invesco Needs To Answer

“Invesco is a good investor but in this case of ZEEL they are not revealing that what they will do after taking ZEEL, and in whose hands management will go?” Dr Chandra said.

“Regulators Are There To Protect Minority Interest”

“The first and prime responsibility of the regulators is to protect the interest minority shareholders. So, they should ask Invesco that it should come out transparently. And, regulators should make sure that minority shareholders have both the things in hand to decide whether to vote for Invesco or Sony’s deal with ZEEL.”

ZEEL-SONY DEAL

The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in its board meeting held on 21st September 2021, had unanimously provided in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL. The board had evaluated not only on financial parameters but also on the strategic value which the partner brings to the table. The board had concluded that the merger would be in the best interest of all the shareholders and stakeholders.

Punit Goenka will continue as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures India. The Board had authorised the management of ZEEL to activate the required due diligence process. The shareholders of SPNI will hold a majority stake in the merged entity.

The shareholders of SPNI will also infuse growth capital into SPNI as part of the merger such that SPNI has approximately $1.575 billion at closing, for use in pursuing other growth opportunities.