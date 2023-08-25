Home

Zepto Becomes India’s First Unicorn of 2023, Raises $200 Million

The first six months witnessed Indian startups raise just $5.48 billion, from $19.5 billion they raised during the same period last year, according to data by market intelligence firm Tracxn.

Zepto's team (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Zepto, an online grocery company, has raised $200 million in its Series E round, ending India’s unicorn drought amid the ongoing funding winter. The company is now valued at $1.4 billion. The fundraise was led by StepStone Group, with participation from existing investors such as Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator, and Tiger Global.

Investors At Zepto

US-based Goodwater Capital joined the round as a new investor. Existing investors like Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, Lachy Groom and more, doubled down in Zepto with meaningful follow-on investments. Founded in July 2021, Zepto said it plans to go public in the next 2-3 years.

“This business is about execution and we are succeeding because our execution is strong. We are in this to build a generational company and it truly feels like this is just the beginning,” said Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto.

This fundraise in the middle of the deepest downturn in capital markets in over a decade validates Zepto’s operating discipline. Zepto’s burn has reduced significantly and with this, the company will be fully EBITDA positive in 12 to 15 months. The company has grown its sales by 300 per cent (year-on-year) and will likely achieve $1 billion in annualised sales within the next few quarters.

What Does Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder and CTO Say On This

“Even with this capital, we want to maintain our discipline, avoid complacency, and push hard to hit EBITDA positivity,” said Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder and CTO.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto delivers more than 6,000 grocery products in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country. Meanwhile, India did not see any new unicorn in the first half of 2023 as startup funding plunged more than 70 per cent in the January-June period from a year ago.

(With IANS inputs)

