Home

Business

After Twitter Blue, Musk To Roll Out Higher Priced Subscription Plan With Zero Ads. Details Inside

After Twitter Blue, Musk To Roll Out Higher Priced Subscription Plan With Zero Ads. Details Inside

The billionaire, in his tweet, said that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in the coming weeks.

Elon Musk is planning to introduce a high-priced subscription with zero ads.

Twitter Latest News: Elon Musk is planning to introduce a higher-priced subscription plan with zero ads for Twitter users. Musk made these announcements on the micro-blogging site. The billionaire, in his tweet, said that ads are “too frequent on Twitter and too big,” and that steps will be taken to address those issues in the coming weeks.

Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” said Musk

He added, “Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads.”

It is noteworthy here that Twitter earns nearly 90 per cent of its revenue from selling digital ads. Earlier, Musk had introduced subscription plans for the verified blue badge which was later revised by Musk. The revised annual plan asked users to pay $84 per year in available countries, that is $7 per month ($1 less every month). While the original cost per month is $8 to get the blue checkmark.

Musk announced that Twitter’s Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and that it will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023.