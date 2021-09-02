Mumbai: Brokerage firm Zerodha has received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its asset management company. Zerodha Founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath said in a tweet on Wednesday: “So, we just got our in-principle approval for our AMC (MF) license. I guess now comes the hard part.”, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Aruna Tanwar Loses in Taekwondo Quarterfinals

Zerodha Mutual Fund License