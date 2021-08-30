New Delhi: Owing to the long working hours and ‘Work From Home’ culture, Indian unicorn Zerodha Broking Limited has launched a unique initiative to encourage its employees to get fitter and healthier. Notably, the physical activity of people, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been reduced, putting an adverse effect on their mental and physical well-being. Taking this issue into consideration, Nithin Kamath, founder, and CEO of Zerodha announced a ‘Get Healthy’ programme for its employees under which the employees will be incentivised with a one-month salary as a bonus and a lucky draw of Rs 10 lakh.Also Read - Mumbai: 18 Inmates at Mankhurd Children's Home Test Positive For COVID-19 Within 3 Days

“Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team at Zerodha as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, and more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal [sic]”, Kamath said in a tweet. Also Read - South Africa Detects Potential Covid Variant Of Interest C.1.2, Compares it to Delta, Beta Strains

Besides, in a bid to motivate its employees to switch to healthier alternatives in life, the company is also offering its employees some perks. Elaborating further, Kamath said, “On our internal forum, we asked everyone to set a 12-month get-healthy goal and update the progress every month, to create accountability. To increase participation, we said everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as a bonus and 1 lucky draw for ₹ 10 lakhs.” Also Read - Kerala Reports 29,836 New Coronavirus Cases, 75 Deaths; District Thrissur Records Highest

He added, “The transformation stories are super inspiring and pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently.”

Reacting to the initiative, netizens heaped praise on the organization for its efforts. “Lockdown has taught all of us to value health over wealth”, a user tweeted. Another user said, “Bollywood celebs are overrated. We need people like you who still believe that the ultimate goal of life is Humanity. You are really an inspiration.”

Check some of the tweets here:

Great initiative @Nithin0dha . This is stupendous. I have rarely heard any better initiative than this for Employee Welfare. #GoodHealth — RM (@rajibmajumdar_k) August 28, 2021

Dear Nitin – it’s a very good idea. Lockdown has taught all of us to value health over wealth. — Ashish Agarwal (@ashishag_76) August 28, 2021

Wish more companies were like this in prioritizing physical health. Good on you guys — rua (@xxruaaa) August 29, 2021

This is not the first time the Indian unicorn has focused on its employees’ health. Earlier this year, Kamath had issued a notification and said that the company would refrain from having work-related conversations after 6 pm.

“At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm and holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of Discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out and brain-fried”, he had said then.