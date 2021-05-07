New Delhi: Taking cognizance of employees’ health during Work From Home (WFH) due to ongoing Covid pandemic, Zerodha has decided that it would no longer send work-related messages to staff post 6 PM. Founder and CEO of Zerodha Nithin Kamath has announced the decision on his twitter handle. Kamath has underscored the move is to help reduce the “feeling of burnt out and brain fried”. Also Read - India's Probable Squad For ICC World Test Championship Final: Will Pandya, Shaw, Krishna Make The Cut?

“At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of

@discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried,” Kamath tweeted. Also Read - Over 400 Oxygen Concentrators Recovered From Khan Market Restaurant After Delhi Police Raids

Kamath has claimed that multitasking has gone up exponentially post WFH. He has also cited a report to warn that multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain. Several companies opted for WFH due lockdown like restrictions announced to break the Covid infection chain. Also Read - 7 Essential Tips By Shahnaz Husain On Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Cosmetics

“Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain. Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH,” the Founder and CEO of Zerodha said in the second tweet.

Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain (check the link below).

Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH.https://t.co/iZxIjg7qsR 2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Zerodha is an online platform to invest in stocks, derivatives, and mutual funds. Zerodha started its operations on the August 15, 2010 with the goal of breaking all barriers that traders and investors face in India in terms of cost, support, and technology.

More 5 million clients place millions of orders every day through our powerful ecosystem of investment platforms, contributing over 15 per cent of all Indian retail trading volumes. Today, our disruptive pricing models and in-house technology have made us the biggest stock broker in India in terms of active retail clients, Zerodha said in a statement.