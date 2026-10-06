This country plans India’s UPI Technology for National Payments Network, NPCI talks may end by October 31

Last week, a section of traders in Gujarat observed 'No UPI Day' to oppose the proposed 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on transactions above Rs 2,000, saying it would put additional burden on small retailers. Traders supporting the stir covered their QR code machines, sound boxes and payment scanners with black cloth and displayed 'Sorry, no UPI today' posters at their shops.

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Supreme Court refuses to stay fee on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000

New Delhi: Zimbabwe is reportedly in talks with NPCI International Payments Ltd to use India’s Unified Payments Interface technology for a new real-time payments system, with negotiations potentially concluding by October 31. In mailed reponses to Bloomberg, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu said that the proposed system would provide common infrastructure connecting banks, mobile-money operators, fintech companies and other payment providers in Zimbabwe, allowing transactions to be processed in real time.

If the talks lead to an agreement, Zimbabwe would use the technology underpinning India’s UPI to develop its own domestic digital payments infrastructure, rather than merely enabling UPI payments for Indian travellers. Central bank Governor John Mushayavanhu said the system is expected to lower transaction costs and make payments faster.

It could also make account-to-account transfers a cheaper alternative to cards for low-value domestic transactions and allow banks to offer services to merchants at a lower cost, he said.

As per the governor, the common infrastructure could support the development of new financial products by banks and fintech firms. Mushayavanhu further added that the country also expects greater digitisation of payments to improve visibility into economic activity by small and medium-sized businesses, giving the government better data to measure their contribution to the economy.

Here are some of the key details:

Zimbabwe would not be the first African country to work with NPCI International on building UPI-style domestic payment infrastructure.

To recall, in May 2024, NPCI International signed an agreement with the Bank of Namibia to help develop a real-time payments system modelled on UPI.

The project was designed to improve interoperability between payment providers and support instant person-to-person and merchant transactions.

Similar agreements have been signed for UPI-like payment infrastructure in Peru and Trinidad and Tobago.

India has expanded acceptance of UPI itself in overseas markets, allowing Indian users to make payments at participating international merchants.

‘Cashless Nation’ book chronicling UPI’s rise launched at IIT-Madras

The IIT-Madras hosted an event to celebrate the arrival of ‘Cashless Nation: How UPI Changed Everything’, a new book chronicling the conception and remarkable rise of India’s Unified Payments Interface.

Co-authored by IIT-M alumnus and technologist Santanu Paul and veteran career banker B Sambamurthy, the Penguin Random House publication coincides with the 10th anniversary of the UPI ecosystem.

Hosted by IIT-M Director V Kamakoti, the campus event was attended by former RBI Governor C Rangarajan, former WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, and BSE India MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

Delivering the keynote, Rangarajan called the book a “brilliant narrative” of the events, policies, and personalities behind UPI. “It is an envy of the world now, and open to everyone from a street vendor to a billionaire,” he said, praising its engaging storytelling.