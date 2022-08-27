New Delhi: Zomato on Saturday kicked off a pilot test of delivering groceries via Blinkit on its main platform in Delhi-NCR, as the online food aggregator aims to “accelerate” the 10-minute delivery platform’s journey to profitability. The pilot test is currently being organised at select circles in Delhi-NCR, and after analysing the response, it will be expanded to other cities as well.Also Read - Swiggy Hires 'Dragons' to Deliver Your Food Order, Don't Believe Us? See This!

“Blinkit tab in Zomato app is currently a pilot running at few locations for a small set of customers. We will share more details on this in due course,” a Zomato spokesperson told IANS. Currently, those part of the pilot project can order for a minimum order value of Rs 150 via Blinkit on Zomato’s main app, while on Zomato, it remains Rs 49. Also Read - Kaafi Filmy! Mumbai Cops Dress As Zomato Delivery Agents And Arrest Chain-Snatchers

Once the acquisition of Blinkit is closed, Zomato will experiment with cross leveraging its customer base for Blinkit and vice versa, its Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has stressed. “The Blinkit app will continue to operate independently. We will also start working on integrating the delivery fleet back-ends which should drive higher delivery efficiency over time,” he had said in the letter to shareholders. Also Read - Viral Video: Zomato Delivery Agent Carries His Kids While Delivering Orders, Internet Becomes Emotional | Watch

Zomato-Blinkit collaboration: 5 points to know