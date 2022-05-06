Zomato | New Delhi: Zomato CEO and Co-founder Deepinder Goyal announced on Friday that he will be donating Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) worth Rs 700 crore ($90 million) to Zomato Future Foundation (ZFF). According to an internal communication notice, Goyal said that the proceedings will be used to educate the children of Zomato delivery executives.Also Read - CBSE Curriculum 2022-23: Verses Of Urdu Poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz Dropped From Class 10 NCERT Textbook

Goyal wrote, "I am donating all the proceeds from these ESOPs (net of taxes) towards the Zomato Future Foundation." Goyal was granted the ESOPs by the investors and the board based on his performance. It was done before Zomato went public in 2021.

Who will get support from ZFF?

The notification further stated that ZFF will be covering the education of up to 2 children from each family with the support of up to Rs 50,000 per child. This means each family will get Rs 1 lakh for their education. However, this is only applicable to delivery agents that have been serving with Zomato for over 5 years.

For agents that have been with Zomato for over 10 years, the amount is Rs 1 lakh per child.

The service threshold will be lower for women delivery partners.

Special programs will be announced for girl children.

A ‘prize money’ will be awarded to girls on completion of their Class 12th exams and graduation exams.

There will also be more rewards if the performance of the child is good.

In case the agents have met an accident, the time eligibility will not be applicable. They will receive support irrespective of their service tenure.

Open to donations

Goyal further stated that ZFF will be open for donations from 'other Zomato employees'. "We are going to explore other fundraising opportunities for the ZFF. We will also set-up an independent governance board for the Zomato Future Foundation", Goyal wrote.

This comes at a time when Zomato is all set to launch a 10-minute food delivery service. The company had also invested heavily in the grocery delivery platform, Blinkit. As the food delivery business in India is growing, companies are looking for ways to retain employees to contain the attrition rates.