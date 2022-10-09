Zomato Chief Deepinder Goyal: You place an order on the e-commerce site Amazon and it is delivered by none other than Jeff Bezos. Well, not really impossible but sounds exciting. Something similar might be witnessed when you place your order on the food delivery platform Zomato. You are impatiently waiting for your scrumptious food or snack, and it is delivered by Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal himself. This is very much possible as Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, and the company’s senior managers have been doing this for the past three years.Also Read - Amazon Granted Approval to Operate 24/7 in Delhi, Notification To Be Issued Soon

This was revealed by Naukri.com owner Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who said that once every three months, Deepinder Goyal dons the trademark red T-shirt to deliver orders. And as would be expected, no one recognises him.

"Just met Deepinder Goyal and the Zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Bikhchandani tweeted.

Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022

The efforts of Goyal and the managers have been lauded by Zomato users as they describe exercise as ‘inspiring’ and ‘superb initiative’.

I recognized him but why embarrass him unnecessarily? It’s his job, said one user.

The superb initiative, nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights. Anything similar lined up for Restaurant owners? another added.

Numerous insights zomato can generate via customer-centricity initiatives, commented another.