Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Resigns From Urban Company Board As Blinkit Plans To Begin Home Services

Delhi: Zomato’s co-founder Deepinder Goyal has resigned as the board member for Delhi-NCR based Urban Company as Zomato’s quick commerce segment Blinkit is mulling to commence home services, reported Moneycontrol citing sources privy to the developments.

Urban Company is a unicorn that offers services like beauty, home cleaning etc.

Blinkit has already started offering home chef services through a Gurugram-based company called ChefKart,” said a source aware of the matter, reports Moneycontrol. “But it hasn’t been decided yet what will be the shape and form of the foray. It might also be just advertising on the Blinkit platform… Also, there’s no clarity yet on which specific services will be there,” he added.

If report are to go by and Blinkit starts home services, it will place it as a dircet competitor for UC. Goyal was appointed to board in March 2022.

Entrackr was the first to report on the developments.

In the recent past Zomato began a new vertical called Zomato Legends – an inter-city food delivery service. With this customers were allowed

Zomato has piloted multiple new services over the past year even as industry experts have said that the growth of the food delivery sector – a metro city phenomenon – is expected to slow down.

Last year, Zomato launched ‘Legends,’ an inter-city food delivery service that allows customers to order from popular restaurants in other cities. While it was initially piloted with no restrictions on who could use the service, it is now exclusively bundled with its newly launched Gold subscription programme.

