New Delhi: Zomato co-founder and head of supply Gaurav Gupta has decided to quit the company. In a twitter post today, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal expressed his gratitude. "Thank you @grvgpta– the last 6 years have been amazing and we have come very far. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward," Goyal tweeted.

Gupta joined the online food platform major in 2015. He became Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and elevated to the status of founder in 2019.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gupta sent an email to everyone at Zomato, Zomato stated in its blog.

“…I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now,” Gupta wrote in the email, according to Zomato blog.

The development comes just days after Zomato had decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 mainly on account of gaps in order fulfillment, leading to poor customer experience, as per a PTI report.

The company also said that it believes that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes for its shareholders than in-house grocery efforts, PTI reported.

In an email to its grocery partners, Zomato said, “At Zomato, we believe in delivering best in class services to our customers and largest growth opportunities to our merchant partners. We don”t believe that the current model is the best way to deliver these to our customers and merchant partners. Hence, we intend to stop our pilot grocery delivery service effective 17 September, 2021″.