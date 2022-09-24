Zomato Server Down: Popular food delivery platform Zomato was on Saturday down to receive online food orders. Unable to order food online, the frustrated customers took to Twitter to express their anger. The server of Zomato is down typically at a time when heavy rains continued to lash several cities across India.Also Read - Swiggy, Zomato Make It To Top 10 Global Online Food Delivery Firms. Which Are The Top 3?

“We’re currently not accepting orders online. We’ll be back soon.,” this was what Zomato displayed when customers started ordering food online on Saturday. Also Read - Zomato, Swiggy Down: Users Report Outage As Many Unable To Place Orders

The frustration among customers was more in Delhi as the city is witnessing continuous rain for 3 days now and besides traffic jams, waterlogged areas and potholes, residents will also have to deal with hunger now. Also Read - Breaking: Zomato Server Down Due to Outage, Customers Face Issue While Ordering Food

However, the company has not given any official information about the reasons for the halt in services.

Due to heavy rains in Delhi, food delivery platform Zomato said that the weather has had an impact on services due to infrastructure constraints and difficult road conditions.

“We are trying our best to be serviceable at this time and request everyone to please be empathetic with the ground crew who are braving the roads and bad weather to serve our customers,” the company’s spokesperson told Business Today.

In the meantime, the customers took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Zomato taking down its services. Some of the posts were sarcastic and some were simply disappointed.

Check Twitter Reactions:

Hey Zomato is it me or the app is down in west delhi..?? pic.twitter.com/Vt0kzjj5sQ — Mayank Manuja (@mayankmanuja) September 24, 2022

The most flirting Ive got in my entire like is @zomato asking me out to dinner every day. Calm down babe😏 — Divya(midnights era) (@DLankada) September 24, 2022

It's down for now.

Even regular orders aren't happening. Seems like fixing your issue will take a backseat for them. — Vinu (@vinu404) September 24, 2022

Across India, Zomato has an order volume of around 500 million and the number is expected to reach 1.6 billion by 2026.

In another development, Zomato on Friday announced to crack down on Cloud kitchen operators who are misusing legal loopholes to offer hundreds of food brands from a single, small kitchen. In a statement, the company said that it is going to manually check any physical location which runs more than 10 brands out of a single location.

“While there is no exact science to the right number of brands, we believe that even the most organised outlets in the industry don’t see operational benefits and customer trust in operating too many brands from a single kitchen,” said Zomato.

The food delivery platform engaged with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and other restaurant partners to formulate the right approach to curb these practices.

“Upon deliberations with Zomato, we felt this was an acceptable interim solution wherein the Zomato team carries out a preliminary physical inspection of such locations,” said Kabir Suri, President NRAI and Co-Founder of Azure Hospitality.