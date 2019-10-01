New Delhi: The revenue of online food delivery platform Zomato witnessed a three-fold surge in revenue at $205 million during the first half of the financial year 2019-20. Notably, the company had recorded a revenue of $63 million in the same period in 2018-2019.

Meanwhile, the monthly burn rate came down to 60 per cent of what it was six months ago, noted Zomato. In an official statement, Zomato, as quoted by news agency IANS, said, “We achieved tremendous results in optimising our costs, without affecting new product launches or innovation.”

Currently, foodtech unicorn Zomato is located in more than 500 cities across India and has more than 200,000 delivery partners.

“Our order volumes in top 15 cities have doubled in the last 12 months; while the remaining cities already contribute 35 per cent to our order volumes,’ said the company.

Glad to share our half-yearly business performance report.🚀 For details: https://t.co/jJFZt9Aw5V — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 1, 2019

From the total cyclist fleet of 23,000, the company has most number of cyclist fleet — 6,100 — for delivery in Delhi and the average delivery time is 25.7 minutes.

The number of restaurant listings globally on Zomato has grown from 1.2 million in September 2018 to 1.5 million in September 2019.

“On table reservations, we’ve grown from 800,000 booked covers in January 2019 to 1.3 million booked covers in September 2019 – organically and with zero investment,” the company announced.

The company said its food@work business is growing well, and some very large accounts are slated to go live soon.

“We are already doing nearly 3 million orders a month for food@work,” said Zomato.

(With inputs from IANS)