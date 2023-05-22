Home

Zomato Gets Flooded With Rs 2,000 Notes For Cash on Delivery After RBI Announcement

Zomato on Monday said 72% of the 'cash on delivery' orders were paid in Rs 2,000 notes since Friday.

Earlier, Zomato in a tweet took a playful dig at the RBI's announcement regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation.

Mumbai: Days after the RBI announced the withdrawal Rs 2,000 currency notes, food-delivery firm Zomato has been flooded with the notes from customers paying cash for their orders. Zomato on Monday said 72% of the ‘cash on delivery’ orders were paid in Rs 2,000 notes since Friday.

Soon after the RBI announcement, a frenzy has been caused among the people as the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes is being seen as another move of demonetization. However, the RBI has issued a clarification saying it is not demonetization but just a restriction in use.

since friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes pic.twitter.com/jO6a4F2iI7 — zomato (@zomato) May 22, 2023

kids: exchange ₹2000 note at bank

adults: order cash on delivery and give ₹2000 note

legends: never had ₹2000 note — zomato (@zomato) May 19, 2023

Moreover, the RBI has also offered a window for people to deposit their Rs 2,000 notes in banks till the end of September.

For the exchange and deposit of the Rs 2,000 notes, the RBI said the facility of exchange across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, as was provided earlier.

Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said most of the Rs 2,000 notes are expected to be returned by the 30 September deadline. The RBI advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.

Giving details for the first time since the surprise decision to withdraw the highest denomination currency note was announced, The RBI Governor said the decision was part of currency management.

Shaktikanta Das also reiterated that Rs 2000 notes will continue to be a legal lender, after the Central bank’s announcement that the notes will be withdrawn from circulation.

He also said he doesn’t expect a rush in the branches and urged people to not rush to banks. The Governor said the Rs 2000 note was primarily issued to replenish money, taken out from the system during the demonetisation of Rs 500 notes and Rs 1,000 notes.

Talking about the deadline of September 30, the governor said the deadline, given for Rs 2000 notes exchange, was decided so that it would be taken seriously. The apex bank’s governor said that it will revisit the September deadline based on the situation.

