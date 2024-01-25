Zomato Gets RBI’s Nod to Operate As ‘Online Payment Aggregator’ | Details Here

Home

Business News: Zomato, an online food delivery platform, on Thursday said that the company has received authorisation by the Reserve Bank of India as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’. “Pursuant to our earlier disclosure dated August 4, 2021 regarding the incorporation of Zomato Payments Private Limited (“ZPPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zomato Limited (“the Company”) to carry out the business, inter alia, as payment aggregator and issuer of pre-paid payment instruments, we wish to inform that ZPPL has been granted certificate of authorization dated January 24, 2024, from the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) to operate as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’ in India with effect from January 24, 2024, as per the guidelines issued by the RBI,” Zomato said in an exchange filing.

With this, Zomato Payments has expanded its role beyond food delivery and restaurant discovery into the realm of digital payments. Apart from this recent development, Zomato had partnered with ICICI Bank last year to introduce its own unified payments interface (UPI), Zomato UPI.

