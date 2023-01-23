Home

Zomato Instant: Food Aggregator To Rebrand 10-Minute Delivery Service, Working On New Menu

Now, Zomato has disabled the option of the service.

New Delhi: Food aggregator Zomato on Monday announced that the company is looking to rebrand its 10-minutes delivery service, Zomato Instant. The food delivery platform said it is working on a new menu and all its finishing stations will remain intact. The firm further added that no people or employees will be impacted by this decision.

“Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision,” Zomato’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by Live Mint.

Notably, Zomato Instant, the 10-minute food delivery was first launched in March 2022.

“Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally,” CEO Deepinder Goyal said at the time of launch.

Zomato Instant was offered through the firm’s ‘finishing station’ which had 20-30 best-selling dishes based on demand and local preferences. The service was launched in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Now, Zomato has disabled the option of the service. The development comes at a time when co-founder and chief technology office Gunjan Patidar quit the company after more than ten years in the company on January 2, 2023.