Zomato 10-minute food delivery: In a global first, Zomato has decided to launch the instant 10-minute food delivery platform, Zomato Instant. The announcement was made by Zomato founder, Deepinder Goyal, online. The service, according to Goyal, will start from four locations in Gurugram next month. The announcement comes after the company acquired Blinkit (earlier Grofers) which delivers groceries in 15-20 minutes.

In a blog post on Monday, Goyal said that after using Blinkit, the company realised that 30-minute food delivery is 'too slow'. On a 30-minute delivery system, Goyal added, "If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will." In the Indian share market, Zomato share price on Tuesday was Rs 79.55 as of 10 AM.

No Pressure On Zomato Delivery Partners

Goyal mentioned that the company does not intend to put any lives at risk. Zomato will achieve the target by improving its network of finishing stations. "The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk," Goyal wrote.

He affirmed that the company will not penalise the partners in case of late delivery. “Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries,” he added.

How Will 10-minute Delivery Work?

According to Goyal, the company will improve their network of finishing stations. Each finishing station will have the bestselling dishes from the restaurants under their area. The focus is on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences. The sophisticated dish-level demand prediction algorithms and future-ready in-station robotics will be employed to ensure that food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner, Goyal added.

Eight Principles Of Zomato Instant

Goyal also said that Zomato has listed eight principles of Zomato Instant. These are listed below:

Almost as affordable as home-cooked food. Highest quality of fresh food. World-class hygiene practices. Minimal use of plastic packaging. Convenient packaging for quick/easy consumption. Traceable supply chain. Delivery partner safety. Deep collaboration with restaurant partners.

