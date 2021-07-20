New Delhi: Zomato IPO likely allotment date, and listing date are out. Zomato IPO has been subscribed 38.25 times. The initial public offering of Zomato hit the market on July 14, 2021 and the subscription period was closed on July 16.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Kisses Bride Infront of Everyone, Turns Out It Was Part of Wedding Ritual | Watch
Zomato IPO Allotment Date
Zomato IPO Allotment Date is likely to be on July 22, 2021, as per Chittorgarh website.
Zomato IPO Listing Date
The listing date for Zomato IPO is likely to be on July 27, 2021.
- Other key dates for Zomato Initial Public Offering are – initiation of refunds date will be o July 23, credit of shares of demat account will be on July 26.
- Zomato IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE.
- The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato was subscribed over 38 times by the end of the final day of the issue, as per IANS report.
- According to data on the BSE website, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscribed 51.79 times of their earmarked portion. The portion of the non-institutional investors was subscribed 32.96 times, the IANS report says.
- Further, retail investors subscribed 7.45 times of the portion allocated to them. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 0.62 times, according to the IANS report.
- Bids were received for a total of 2,751.25 crore shares against the total issue size of more than 71.92 crore shares. The largest IPO of the year so far, Zomato opened at Rs 72-76 per share, the IANS report says.