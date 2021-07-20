New Delhi: Zomato IPO likely allotment date, and listing date are out. Zomato IPO has been subscribed 38.25 times. The initial public offering of Zomato hit the market on July 14, 2021 and the subscription period was closed on July 16.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Kisses Bride Infront of Everyone, Turns Out It Was Part of Wedding Ritual | Watch

Zomato IPO Allotment Date

Zomato IPO Allotment Date is likely to be on July 22, 2021, as per Chittorgarh website.

Zomato IPO Listing Date

The listing date for Zomato IPO is likely to be on July 27, 2021.