New Delhi: Zomato IPO subscription period is over and investors are waiting for Zomato IPO allotment date and shares listing on BSE and NSE. Zomato IPO subscription was opened on July 14 and closed on July 16.Also Read - No Bar From Supreme Court on COVID Relaxations For Bakrid Celebrations in Kerala
Zomato IPO Details, Zomato IPO Listing Details, Zomato IPO Allotment Date, Zomato IPO Subscription
Also Read - Lenny D'Gama to be Lone Indian Technical Official at Tokyo Olympics Boxing Competition Also Read - Viral Video: Man Throws Banana Party For Monkeys, Kind Gesture Wins Hearts on The Internet | Watch
- Zomato IPO allotment date is likely to be on July 22, as per details provided by chittorgarh website.
- Zomato IPO initiation of refunds date is likely to be on July 23.
- Zomato IPO listing date is likely to be on July 27, the details on chittorgarh website says.
- Meanwhile, the credit of shares to demat account is on July 26, 2021.
- Zomato IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.
- Zomato IPO share price is Rs 72 to Rs 76 per equity share.
- Zomato IPO has a market lot of 195 shares. It has a minimum order quantity of 195 shares.
- Zomato IPO has an issue size of Rs 9,375 crore. The initial public offering comprises fresh issue of shares up to Rs 9,000 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) up to Rs 375 crore.
- Zomato IPO was subscribed 38.35 times. The initial public offering was subscribed 51.79 times in QIB category, 32.96 times in NII category, 7.45 times in RII category, 0.62 times in Employee section.