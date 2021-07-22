New Delhi: Zomato IPO Allotment Date is today. The online food delivery platform is likely to disclose the initial public offering share allotment on Thursday, i.e. July 22. This comes after Zomato finished its IPO subscription process last week. Investors are eager to know the Zomato IPO Allotment status.Also Read - BREAKING: Moderate-Intensity Earthquake Hits Bikaner 2nd Day in a Day

Zomato IPO Allotment Date, Zomato IPO Listing Date

Here are key dates pertaining to Zomato IPO.

Zomato IPO allotment date is on July 22, 2021.

Zomato IPO initiation of refunds is on July 23.

The credit of shares to demat account will be finalised on July 26.

Zomato IPO listing date is likely to be on July 27, 2021. The shares Zomato will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Zomato IPO Details

The size of Zomato’s initial public offering was Rs 9,375 crore. Out of the total fresh issue of shares worth Rs 9,000 crore. Zomato IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore.

Zomato IPO was subscribed 51.79 times in qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, 32.96 times in non-institutional investors (NII), 7.45 times in RII segment, and 0.62 times in employee segment. Overall, Zomato IPO was subscribed 38.25 times.

Zomato IPO had a market lot of 195 shares and minimum order quantity of 195 shares. It had an IPO price of Rs 72 to Rs 76 per equity share.

Zomato IPO Allotment Status Check

Investors need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. After that you need to select Equity, enter Issue Name, Application Number, and PAN Number. Once you enter these details, you will get to know the Zomato IPO Allotment Status.