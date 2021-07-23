New Delhi: Zomato IPO Allotment status is out and listing is being done today. The three-day subscription for the initial public offering of Zomato was closed last week. Now Zomato IPO is being listed on share market on Friday. Total size of the much-awaited IPO of the online food delivery platform is Rs 9,375 crore.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time LIVE Updates: Final Results Delayed, Expected Next Week
Zomato IPO Allotment Status Check Link
- While, Zomato IPO is being listed on share market – BSE and NSE, you need to check the allotment status.
- To check Zomato IPO allotment status, you need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
- After that, you will have to fill some details like Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, PAN Number, and Click on Search.
Zomato IPO Listing On BSE, NSE, Share Market Check Link
- “Effective from Friday, July 23, 2021, the equity shares of Zomato Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” the BSE said in a notice, as per a PTI report.
- To check Zomato IPO listing on BSE, you need to visit https://listing.bseindia.com/home.htm
- You can check new stock listing on NSE at https://www.nseindia.com/market-data/new-stock-exchange-listings-today .
Zomato Share Price, Zomato IPO Details
- Zomato IPO opened for subscription on July 14 in a price band of Rs 72-76 per share. The initial public offering fixed the price at the higher end of the offer band of Rs 72-76 for 71.92 crore shares.
- The IPO, which will give Zomato a valuation of Rs 64,365 crore, is being touted as the second-biggest since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020, PTI reported.
- Meanwhile, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi has said that recent public offerings show the maturity of the Indian market that is accepting the business model of new age tech companies, which may not be valued through the conventional parameters of profitability, as per an IANS report.
- Addressing NISM’s Second Annual Capital Markets Conference, he said that successful IPOs of such companies are likely to attract more funds in domestic markets, creating a new ecosystem of entrepreneurs and investors, the IANS report says.