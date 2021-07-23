New Delhi: Zomato IPO Allotment status is out and listing is being done today. The three-day subscription for the initial public offering of Zomato was closed last week. Now Zomato IPO is being listed on share market on Friday. Total size of the much-awaited IPO of the online food delivery platform is Rs 9,375 crore.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time LIVE Updates: Final Results Delayed, Expected Next Week

Zomato IPO Allotment Status Check Link

While, Zomato IPO is being listed on share market – BSE and NSE, you need to check the allotment status.

To check Zomato IPO allotment status, you need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

After that, you will have to fill some details like Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, PAN Number, and Click on Search.

Zomato IPO Listing On BSE, NSE, Share Market Check Link

“Effective from Friday, July 23, 2021, the equity shares of Zomato Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” the BSE said in a notice, as per a PTI report.

To check Zomato IPO listing on BSE, you need to visit https://listing.bseindia.com/home.htm

You can check new stock listing on NSE at https://www.nseindia.com/market-data/new-stock-exchange-listings-today .

Zomato Share Price, Zomato IPO Details