New Delhi: Zomato IPO opens for subscription. The 9,375 crore initial public offering (IPO) of India’s popular online platform delivery is opening for subscription on Wednesday. One can

apply for Zomato IPO online using UPI or ASBA payment methods. Paytm Money allows investors to invest in IPO any time of the day on dates when the “pre-Open IPO Application” feature is

Zomato IPO Review – All You Need To Know

Zomato IPO Date 2021

Zomato IPO Allotment

The basis of allotment date of Zomato IPO is July 22. The initiation of refunds is July 23. The initial public offering is likely to be listed on July 27, according to details provided by

Zomato IPO will be listed at BSE ands NSE.

Zomato IPO Price

Meanwhile, the anchor investors portion in the public issue of Zomato has been subscribed on Tuesday at Rs 76 per equity share. A total of 186 investors participated in the anchor investors

portion of the public issue, as per an IANS report.

Zomato IPO Lot Size

Zomato IPO lot size is 195 shares. A retail investor is allowed to invest up to 13 lots, as per details provided by chittorgarh.

Zomato IPO Details

According to a company statement, the price band of Zomato IPO has been fixed at Rs 72 to Rs 76 per equity share.

Zomato IPO Valuation

Zomato IPO has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 9,000 crore. Apart from this, the initial public offering has an offer for sale (OFS) by Info Edge (India) Ltd aggregating up to Rs 375

crore.

The initial public offering also has reserved portion up to 65 lakh equity shares for employees fo Zomato.

Notably, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd are the global co-ordinators and the book running lead

managers (GCBRLMs) to the Zomato IPO.

Zomato IPO Apply, Zomato IPO Subscription

One can apply through Paytm Money, Zerodha, Upstox and other platforms.