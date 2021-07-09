New Delhi: Zomato IPO is opening on July 14. The much-awaited Initial Public Offering of India’s online food delivery platform is all set to hit market next week. According to media reports, Zomato earlier planned to open its IPO on July 18 but decided to advance the the launch of share sale to the next week. Zomato IPO will worth Rs 9,375 crore.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today 2021: From DA, DR Restoration to New Time Limit For Submission of Travel Allowance, 5 BIG Changes For Central Govt Employees

The three-day Zomato IPO subscription will open on July 14 i.e Wednesday and Initial Public Offering will close on July 14, i.e on Friday, as per an IANS report. Zomato has fixed the price band of its IPO at Rs 72 to Rs 76 per equity share. One can make bid for a minimum of 195 equity shares and in multiples of 195 equity shares thereafter, the IANS report says. Zomato IPO will offer fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 9,000 crore. There will be an offer for sale (OFS) by Info Edge (India) Ltd aggregating up to Rs 375 crore. The total size of Zomato IPO will be Rs 9,375 crore. The initial public offering will have 65 lakh equity shares reserved specifically for eligible employees of the company. These can be purchased on a proportionate basis and such portion not exceeding 5 per cent of the post offer equity share capital of the company. Zomato may allocate 60 per cent of the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion to anchor investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Out of the 60 per cent, one-third shall be available for allocation to domestic mutual funds only, as per IANS report. Only 5 per cent of the QIB Portion (excluding the Anchor Investor Portion) will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to mutual funds only, and the remainder of the QIB portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB bidders other than anchor investors, including mutual funds, subject to valid bids being received at or above

the offer price, the IANS report says. However, if the aggregate demand from mutual funds is less than 5 per cent of the QIB portion, the balance equity shares available for allocation in the mutual fund portion will be added to the remaining QIB portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs, as per the IANS report. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd are the global co-ordinators and the book running lead managers (GCBRLMs) to the issue.