New Delhi: Zomato IPO is opening on July 14. The much-awaited Initial Public Offering of India's online food delivery platform is all set to hit market next week. According to media reports, Zomato earlier planned to open its IPO on July 18 but decided to advance the the launch of share sale to the next week. Zomato IPO will worth Rs 9,375 crore.