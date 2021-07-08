New Delhi: Zomato IPO date is here! Popular food delivery platform Zomato will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 14. The much-awaited IPO, which is slated to hit market next week, will worth Rs 9,375 crore, according to media reports.Also Read - Kejriwal Inaugurates Genome Sequencing Lab at LNJP Hospital to Identify COVID Variants

Zomato IPO Date, Price, Details