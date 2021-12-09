New Delhi: Zomato IPO has featured in the world’s 10 “best-performing” initial public offerings that hit global stock markets in 2021 so far, according to a report by Bloomberg. The list is dominated by initial share-sale of firms in South Korea, China, and the US, the report says.Also Read - No Smoking Please: This Country Plans Lifetime Ban on Cigarettes For Next Generation

South Korea's SK Bioscience tops the list with an IPO offer size of USD 1.3 Billion and shares were up by 262 per cent, as per the report.

Chinese firms China Three Gorges Renewables and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric are at second and third positions with IPOs worth USD 3.2 billion and USD 1.2 Bllion offer sizes as their shares rose by 153 per cent and 138 per cent respectively.

Affirm Holdimgs in the US and Kakao Pay in South Korea are at fourth and fifth positions with offer sizes of USD 1.4 billion each. Their shares are up by 126 per cent and 124 per cent respectively.

Zomato comes at sixth position with USD 1.3 Billion and shares up by 82 per cent.

KakaoBank in South Korea, Ryan Speciality Group Holdings in US, and SK IE Technology in South Korea are in top 10 best performing IPOs in 2021. These firms have offer sizes of USD 2.3 Billion, USD 1.5 Billion, and USD 2.0 Billion. Their shares are up by 68 per cent, 61 per cent, and 59 per cent respectively, the Bloomberg report says.