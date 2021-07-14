Zomato IPO on Paytm: On the opening day of Zomato IPO subscription, the leading restaurant aggregator was fully sold out, receiving bids for more than 75 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares. However, in case you missed out on the first day, you are in luck because the initial public offering by Zomato will be open for two more days. What’s more interesting is that you can buy the Zomato shares simply at the tip of your fingers on the PayTM app.Also Read - Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal 'Stress Eats' as IPO Subscription Goes Live

The three-day share sale by the popular food-delivery app has been fixed at the offer price of Rs 72-76 per share. Also Read - Zomato IPO to Open For Subscriptions: All You Need to Know; Explained

Zomato IPO has become the first public issue to be available for investors on Paytm. This means that all Paytm users will be allowed to place their bids for the Zomato IPO, which will resume subscriptions again tomorrow. However, you need to link your Paytm account with the BHIM UPI payment method. Also Read - Zomato IPO Valuation, LIC Investment; Details Inside

Zomato IPO: How to Buy Shares on Paytm

The feature has been launched on the Paytm Money app. Here’s how you can buy shares:

Download the Paytm Money app Login with your Paytm details Select the Zomato IPO option and fill in your investor details Enter the lot size Accept the mandate on the BHIM portal.

The 3-day subscription period will end on Friday, i.e July 16.

Zomato IPO is also available on Zerodha, Upstox and other trading platforms. The initiation of refunds is July 23, while the IPO is expected to be listed on July 27, as per details provided by chittorgarh.

Zomato IPO lot size is 195 shares. A retail investor is allowed to invest up to 13 lots. According to a company statement, the price band of Zomato IPO has been fixed at Rs 72 to Rs 76 per equity share.