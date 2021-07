New Delhi: Zomato IPO is all set to hit the market on July 14. The much-awaited initial public offering of the online delivery platform will be opened for subscriptions on Wednesday. Now Paytm Money has launched an innovative feature through which users can apply for initial share-sales before the actual IPO opening in the markets. Zomato IPO is the first initial public offering under this feature.Also Read - Chris Gayle Creates History, Becomes First Batsman to Score 14000 T20 Runs