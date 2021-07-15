New Delhi: Zomato IPO Subscription has been opened on July 14 and it will close on July 16. The Rs 9,375 crore worth Zomato IPO saw a healthy response from retail investors and was fully subscribed. Zomato opened on Wednesday at Rs 72-76 per share.Also Read - India vs County Championship XI Live Streaming: Warm-up Practice Match Can be Live Streamed on Durham Cricket YouTube Channel
Zomato IPO Subscription Details
- Till 10.37 am on July 15, the much-anticipated Zomato IPO has been subscribed by 1.13 times, according to details provided by chittorgarh website.
- The initial public offering of the online delivery platform was subscribed 0.98 times in Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment, according to details provided by chittorgarh website.
- Zomato IPO has been subscribed 0.15 times in Non-institutional investors (NII) segment, the details provided by chittorgarh website.
- The IPO has been subscribed 3.12 times in Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment, as per chittorgarh website.
- In Employee segment, the Zomato IPO has been subscribed 0.20 times, the chittorgarh website shows.
- Zomato IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.
Zomato IPO Review
- On Tuesday, the company said that it has raised Rs 4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 55.2 crore equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 76 per share, as per an IANS report
- The Singapore government, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others, were the participants in the anchor book.
- Zomato IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 375 crore by the Info Edge and a fresh issue worth Rs 9,000 crore.
- The Book Running Lead Managers for the Zomato IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities(India) Private Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, as per the IANS report.