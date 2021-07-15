New Delhi: Zomato IPO Subscription has been opened on July 14 and it will close on July 16. The Rs 9,375 crore worth Zomato IPO saw a healthy response from retail investors and was fully subscribed. Zomato opened on Wednesday at Rs 72-76 per share.Also Read - India vs County Championship XI Live Streaming: Warm-up Practice Match Can be Live Streamed on Durham Cricket YouTube Channel

Zomato IPO Subscription Details

Till 10.37 am on July 15, the much-anticipated Zomato IPO has been subscribed by 1.13 times, according to details provided by chittorgarh website. The initial public offering of the online delivery platform was subscribed 0.98 times in Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment, according to details provided by chittorgarh website. Zomato IPO has been subscribed 0.15 times in Non-institutional investors (NII) segment, the details provided by chittorgarh website. The IPO has been subscribed 3.12 times in Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment, as per chittorgarh website. In Employee segment, the Zomato IPO has been subscribed 0.20 times, the chittorgarh website shows. Zomato IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.

Zomato IPO Review