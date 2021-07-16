New Delhi: Zomato IPO Subscription is closing today. The much-anticipated initial public offering of online delivery platform Zomato hit the market on July 14 and generated curiosity among investors. People have been closely tracking Zomato IPO Subscription status since Wednesday.Also Read - Zomato IPO on Paytm: How to Buy Shares, Price Details And More
- So far till 10 am of July 16, Zomato IPO Status reads that it has been subscribed 4.80 times overall, according to details provided by Chittorgarh website.
- The initial public offering has been subscribed 7.07 times in Qualified Institutional category.
- Zomato has been subscribed 0.45 times in Non Institutional category.
- In Retail Individual category, Zomato IPO has been subscribed 4.73 times.
- Zomato IPO saw a subscription of 0.36 times in Employee Section.
- Zomato IPO has so far received with healthy response from retail and institutional investors.
- The largest IPO of the year, Zomato opened on Wednesday at Rs 72-76 per share, as per an IANS report.
- On Tuesday, the company had said that it has raised Rs 4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 55.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 76 per share, the IANS report says.
- Zomato IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 375 crore by the Info Edge and a fresh issue worth Rs 9,000 crore.
- The book running lead managers for the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, the IANS report says.