New Delhi: If you are a food lover and want to order special state-specific food, here's one intersting update for you. Online food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it has started a pilot project to deliver unique food from any city in India to different parts of the country. This was announced by Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a blogpost.

Giving details, Deepinder Goyal said through its 'Intercity Legends', Zomato is working to enable customers to order anywhere from India.

"Legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur" and deliver it the next day," he said.

“By leveraging Zomato’s vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day,” he wrote.

Giving more updates, Goyal said these “iconic dishes” could be ordered through ‘Intercity Legends’ on the Zomato app and will be transported through flight.

“The food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit,” he said, adding mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

The company said it is “piloting this for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi”.

Talking about the new initiative, he said, “Whether you love sweets, biryanis, kachoris, or kebabs, this will be a culinary paradise. We will rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks … A jewel hides in every nook and corner of India. With over a 100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer, the sky is the limit to how big Intercity Legends can become.”

At present, under Zomato’s existing platform, orders are restricted to localities within 7-10 km radius of its restaurant partners.