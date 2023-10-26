Home

Zomato Launches Maternity Insurance Plan For Women Delivery Partners, Here’s How It Will Benefit Workers

Zomato said the insurance plan will cover expenses related to pregnancy consisting of birth and any maternity complication, thereby providing assurance and financial security to such female delivery partners and their families.

Zomato said the insurance plan extends to the female delivery partners who have completed 1000 deliveries on the Zomato platform.

New Delhi: Online food delivery giant Zomato has launched a comprehensive maternity insurance plan for the female delivery partners onboarded with the company. The company in a statement said the insurance plan will cover expenses related to pregnancy consisting of birth and any maternity complication, thereby providing assurance and financial security to such female delivery partners and their families.

“By introducing comprehensive maternity insurance for gig workers, we are looking at providing extra support during our partners’ journey to motherhood, reinforcing our dedication to their welfare and financial security, thereby helping them meet their needs every step of the way,” Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said in a statement.

How It Will Benefit Workers?

Zomato also stated that the insurance plan will provide up to Rs 25,000 for normal delivery, up to Rs 40,000 for cesarean sections, and up to Rs 40,000 in case of maternity complications such as miscarriage and abortion.

In this regard, the platform has partnered with the digital insurance provider ACKO, which will cover maternity insurance.

Know All About Comprehensive Coverage

Zomato further added that the insurance plan extends to the female delivery partners who have completed 1000 deliveries on the Zomato platform and have been active since the last 60 days on the date of intimation for the maternity insurance plan, according to the company.

The comprehensive coverage will include normal and cesarean deliveries for up to two children, along with maternity complications such as miscarriage and abortion.

Rakesh Ranjan further added that the platform is continuously working towards ensuring that female delivery partners are not just participants but also beneficiaries of our inclusive policies and initiatives.

